Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 24,752 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,600. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $494.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.