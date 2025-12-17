Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Stock Price Down 22.8% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.2668 and last traded at $0.2668. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3457.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.