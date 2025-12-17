TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Critical Survey

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data I/O and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 1 1 1 1 2.50 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Data I/O currently has a consensus price target of $5.22, indicating a potential upside of 70.59%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.0% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Data I/O and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -16.16% -21.44% -15.24% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and TNR Technical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $21.77 million 1.32 -$3.09 million ($0.40) -7.65 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Data I/O.

Summary

Data I/O beats TNR Technical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

