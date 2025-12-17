Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 59,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 71,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Auddia presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Auddia Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.33% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

