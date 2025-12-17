Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) recently:

12/15/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Marcus & Millichap was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Marcus & Millichap was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Marcus & Millichap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

