Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.8680 and last traded at $10.84. 27,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 28,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 221.0%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

