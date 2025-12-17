Insider Selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 3,303 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $762,398.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.43. 1,723,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,386. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 133.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

