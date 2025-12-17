Robert Schlossman Sells 2,349 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,084 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $711,848.88.

On Friday, October 24th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -870.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

