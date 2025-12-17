indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 100,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,130 shares in the company, valued at $196,851.70. This represents a 67.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Donald Mcclymont sold 13,065 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $46,250.10.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Donald Mcclymont sold 188,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $756,687.00.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $834.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

