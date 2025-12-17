Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Genpact (NYSE:G) Financial Comparison

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infobird and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Infobird alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00 Genpact 0 7 3 0 2.30

Genpact has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Genpact’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Infobird.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infobird and Genpact”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $4.86 million 1.03 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Genpact $4.77 billion 1.73 $513.67 million $3.10 15.45

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Volatility and Risk

Infobird has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Genpact 11.01% 22.55% 10.94%

Summary

Genpact beats Infobird on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

(Get Free Report)

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.