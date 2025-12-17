Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $302,418.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28.

On Monday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.72. 43,812,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

