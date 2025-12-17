Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) CEO Sells $112,530.84 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CEO William Bradley Southern sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $112,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 558,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,692,414.20. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Bradley Southern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, William Bradley Southern sold 42,514 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $3,666,832.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LPX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 209,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 89,925 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after buying an additional 38,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 615,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 71,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.