Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/12/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $287.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/10/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/1/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/28/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was given a new $263.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $291.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,241,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,571,031,758.16. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,294 shares of company stock worth $254,172,029. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.