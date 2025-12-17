Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) and Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Pacific Alliance Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 15.98% 9.24% 1.07% Pacific Alliance Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pacific Alliance Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BOK Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOK Financial and Pacific Alliance Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30 Pacific Alliance Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $116.09, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Volatility & Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Alliance Bank has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and Pacific Alliance Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.48 billion 2.17 $523.57 million $8.39 14.19 Pacific Alliance Bank $23.57 million 1.16 $1.43 million N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Alliance Bank.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Pacific Alliance Bank on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers personal and business online services; and casher checks, check reorder, night deposit, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, positive pay/check reconciliation, wire, debit card, and other services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.