VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.33.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
