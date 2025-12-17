Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carter’s by 45.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carter’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.11 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

