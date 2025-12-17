American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.
NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
