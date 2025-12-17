Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.82. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.6450, with a volume of 511 shares.
Crawford & Company Trading Up 2.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.70.
Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.
