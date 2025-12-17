Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.82. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.6450, with a volume of 511 shares.

Crawford & Company Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.32 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crawford & Company

About Crawford & Company

In other Crawford & Company news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 205,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,924. The trade was a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

