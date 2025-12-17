Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 57,476 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 $SDOW

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) by 246.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,476 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 1.46% of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 120.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

