Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 44,998 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.77% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $842,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

