New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3814, but opened at $0.4084. New World Development shares last traded at $0.4084, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.
New World Development Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
New World Development Company Profile
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
