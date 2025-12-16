American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.12. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $3,978,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,409,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,437.60. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 45.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

