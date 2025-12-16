Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMMNY. Zacks Research lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

SMMNY stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

