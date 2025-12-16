Critical Review: Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) & iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST)

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) and Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iQSTEL and Core AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iQSTEL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A Core AI -225.94% -207.10% -125.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iQSTEL and Core AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Core AI $11.63 million 3.97 -$25.27 million ($87.82) -0.03

iQSTEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Core AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of iQSTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Core AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iQSTEL and Core AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQSTEL 1 0 1 0 2.00 Core AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

iQSTEL currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 377.45%. Given iQSTEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Core AI.

Summary

iQSTEL beats Core AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQSTEL

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Core AI

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for iQSTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQSTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.