2,372 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by Prospera Capital Management LLC

Prospera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 225,528 shares of company stock valued at $61,296,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

