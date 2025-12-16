Reviewing Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and Senstar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $11.99 million 5.04 -$13.45 million N/A N/A Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.08 $2.64 million $0.20 15.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Senstar Technologies 12.83% 12.65% 9.30%

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and Senstar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 1 0 2 0 2.33 Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.89%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

