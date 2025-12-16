Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

ESOA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

