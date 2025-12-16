Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARKFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Park Dental Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARK opened at $14.39 on Monday. Park Dental Partners has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

About Park Dental Partners

As a dental resource organization (“DRO”) operating through Park Dental Partners, Inc, and subsidiaries, we provide comprehensive business support services including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to our affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices (which are not legal subsidiaries) throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

