Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Park Dental Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARK opened at $14.39 on Monday. Park Dental Partners has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Get Park Dental Partners alerts:

About Park Dental Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

As a dental resource organization (“DRO”) operating through Park Dental Partners, Inc, and subsidiaries, we provide comprehensive business support services including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment to our affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices (which are not legal subsidiaries) throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Dental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Dental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.