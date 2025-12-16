Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Park Dental Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PARK opened at $14.39 on Monday. Park Dental Partners has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.84.
About Park Dental Partners
