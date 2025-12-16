Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.8889.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

