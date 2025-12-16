Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNAI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Brand Engagement Network has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brand Engagement Network by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brand Engagement Network by 404.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 932,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 747,924 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.