Brokerages Set Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

VTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

