Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,540 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,489,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,122,631,000 after buying an additional 174,247 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after acquiring an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.61.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $232.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.52 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

