Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.29. Approximately 1,070,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,301,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

Physiomics Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of £882,338.19, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43.

Get Physiomics alerts:

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.