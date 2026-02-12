Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances News Roundup

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.