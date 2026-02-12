Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
IFF opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53.
International Flavors & Fragrances News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped consensus for the quarter (reported ~$2.59B vs. ~ $2.52–2.54B estimates), a constructive top-line surprise that limits downside from the print. International Flavors & Fragrances’s Q4 CY2025 Sales Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet highlights in commentary showed higher cash and materially lower total liabilities year-over-year, and there was at least one insider purchase reported — factors that can be seen as supportive by some investors. IFF Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year adjusted metrics from the company show solid scale (FY sales ~$10.9B) and an adjusted EBITDA margin cited by management (~19.2%); however, GAAP results include losses and one-time items, so investors are parsing adjusted vs. GAAP performance. IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — IFF reported $0.80 per share versus consensus around $0.84–$0.85 — and earnings declined from $0.97 a year ago, signaling pressure on profitability. International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability contracted sharply: gross and operating profit fell year-over-year, net income dropped and operating cash flow declined — details investors view as a sign the topline beat didn’t flow through to the bottom line. IFF Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~34% in January, raising the short-interest ratio to multiple days of volume — an additional headwind that can amplify downward moves if sentiment remains negative. Short Interest Report
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.41.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.
IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.
