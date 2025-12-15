Financial Analysis: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) vs. Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC)

Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC – Get Free Report) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Guanwei Recycling and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services -19.15% -19.45% -12.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guanwei Recycling and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guanwei Recycling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Given Guanwei Recycling’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guanwei Recycling is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Guanwei Recycling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guanwei Recycling and Perma-Fix Environmental Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 4.41 -$19.98 million ($0.66) -21.35

Guanwei Recycling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Summary

Guanwei Recycling beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guanwei Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Guanwei Recycling Corp. manufactures and distributes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and other recycled plastics products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It imports and recycles LDPE plastic scrap material into granular plastic for use in the manufacture of various consumer products. The company's LDPE products are used in the manufacture of chemical and functional fibers, as well as a raw material in the manufacture of shoe soles, insulation materials, fire-proofing and water-proofing materials, and foam. It also sells its products to customers in a range of industries, including shoe manufacturing, architecture and engineering products, industrial equipment and supplies, and chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Guanwei Recycling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Fuqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

