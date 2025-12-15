Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Kemper Trading Up 0.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 9.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kemper by 50.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Kemper has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

