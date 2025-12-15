Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 9.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kemper by 50.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE KMPR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. Kemper has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

