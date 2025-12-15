Analysts Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ZURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.24. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zura Bio by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $3,568,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 34.9% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 723,933 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 714,258 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 12.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 611,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.