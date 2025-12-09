Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $363.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.75. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $388.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.28.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 100.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

