TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.6750, but opened at $16.35. TDK shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 16,242 shares traded.

TDK Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. TDK had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

