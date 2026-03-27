Dakota Wealth Management Has $14.97 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 97.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.95 and a 200-day moving average of $259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.88 and a twelve month high of $305.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Cboe Global Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,043.90. This trade represents a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total value of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

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