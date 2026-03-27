Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 382.20 and last traded at GBX 285.20, with a volume of 100971203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 278 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.60.

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Harbour Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Harbour Energy

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.90. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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