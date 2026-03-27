Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,041 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 26th total of 55,598 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adidas Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adidas has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

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Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Adidas had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 5.36%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.02 target price on shares of Adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.02.

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Institutional Trading of Adidas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adidas stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adidas were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adidas Company Profile

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Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas’s product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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