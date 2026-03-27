Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 429.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Biogen Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BIIB opened at $191.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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