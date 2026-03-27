Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 83,011 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,011 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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