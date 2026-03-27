Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 4,581 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $353.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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