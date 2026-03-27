Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $9,116,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,270,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 20.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 840,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,582,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,337,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Several research firms have commented on BX. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0%

BX stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.