CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

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iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $112.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

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