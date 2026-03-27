CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,886 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $156,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.