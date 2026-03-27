CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,725 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.4%

QQQM stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.3277 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.