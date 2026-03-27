CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 5,593 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,019,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,458,000 after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,494 shares during the period.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $147.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

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